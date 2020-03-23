Weekend recap: Coronavirus cases rise by 100; YMCA opens daycare for essential workers

RACINE COUNTY — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wisconsin has risen by 100 in 24 hours.
As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Wisconsin had 381 confirmed cases, an increase from Saturday’s 281 cases, Friday’s 206 cases and Thursday’s 155 cases.
That includes four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Racine County.
Health care facilities have at least administered 4,909 tests, with 4,628 coming back negative, according to DHS as of Saturday. DHS has stopped reporting the number of tests administered and negative tests as of Sunday.
Milwaukee County still has the highest number of cases. The total count there was 182 cases Sunday afternoon, up from 126 on Saturday, with two deaths.
Kenosha County has 10 cases, a number which doubled in 24 hours, and Walworth County has three as of Sunday afternoon.
Twenty-nine of Wisconsin’s 72 counties have confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Ascension Wisconsin accepting donations
Individuals or companies interested in making a donation of personal protective equipment for Ascension Wisconsin facilities should contact Ascension Wisconsin’s Foundation partners at AscensionWIFoundations@ascension.org. Once the donation is confirmed, arrangements will be made to pick up the donation and deliver it to the appropriate Ascension Wisconsin facility.
Supplies being requested for donation:
- Isolation gowns
- Earloop or tie masks
- N95 respirators
- Hand sanitizers
- Face shields
- Surface disinfectants
- Powered air purifying respirators
- Controlled air purifying respirators
- Other approved PPE supplies as advised by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Do not drop off PPE donations at Ascension Wisconsin facilities. The Ascension Wisconsin Foundation team will work directly with individuals and companies to assess each donation.
Curbside absentee voting
Beginning at 8:00 a.m. today, Yorkville and Union Grove will be offering curbside absentee voting and voter registration at the Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
These services will be offered every weekday from 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m. for two weeks, according to a Facebook post from the Village of Yorkville.
Voters are to remain in their vehicles when registering and/or voting. Bring a photo ID for voting and proof of residence if registering to vote. The Union Grove Municipal Center, which serves both villages, continues to be closed to the public. Call Yorkville at 262-878-2123 or Union Grove at 262-878-1818 for further assistance.
Racine YMCA offers limited child care
Although the Racine Family YMCA branches are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Y is offering limited child care to those who serve as first responders, medical professionals, government officials and those who continue their work during this challenging time.
Federal guidelines give state and local authorities leeway in how to define essential businesses during an emergency. By essential employees, the Y is generally referring to those industries identified as essential include grocery stores and food production, pharmacies, health care, utilities, shipping, banking, other governmental services, law enforcement and emergency personnel.
Beginning Monday, March 30 this care will be offered at the following Y branches until further notice:
- Sealed Air Family YMCA, 8501 Campus Dr., Mount Pleasant
- George Bray Neighborhood, 924 Center St., Racine
Register online at apm.activecommunities.com/racinefamilyYMCA, and search “Emergency Child Care,” or call Katie Svendsen at 262-898-4558. Hours are 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Serving kindergarten through grade 6, ages 5-12. The cost is $30 for members or $45 for the general public, per day.
Racine Family YMCA free lunch program
The Y launched its free lunch program on March 16 to ensure that Racine youths get a good lunch while schools are closed.
As of Friday, nearly 1,000 lunches have been provided.
Lunch sites include the George Bray Neighborhood Y branch, 924 Center St., Racine, and numerous community sites across the city. The program continues through April 3.
The Y continues to seek food donations and cash contributions. Food donations of individually packaged items, sandwich ingredients, fresh fruit, etc., may be delivered to the Bray Y Monday-Friday, 9-10 a.m. and 3-5 p.m. Secure cash donations are welcomed and may be made through the Eventbrite link.
For questions about the lunch program, call Calen Nelson at 262-898-4757.