Week is devoted to flood safety awareness

RACINE COUNTY — Flooding is the most common natural disaster in the United States causing billions of dollars in damage each year. Floods are not just isolated to river flooding. Heavy rain can bring dangerous flash floods.

The Racine County Office of Emergency Management offers tips on how a person can protect themself and their property during Flood Safety Awareness Week, Feb. 28-March 4. This year’s week comes as officials in Racine County and southeastern Wisconsin monitor water conditions in rivers and streams throughout the region as the winter thaw begins.

“I have seen first-hand how destructive heavy rainfalls can be,” said Jay Kerner, Racine County Emergency Management director. “The heavy rainstorm that swept through Racine in August 2020 only lasted minutes but caused thousands of dollars of water damage. After this storm, I decided to prepare my own home by installing a backup battery on our sump pump, purchasing a generator and having a licensed electrician make modifications so the generator can run the most important items in our home to prevent damage and loss of property. The cost of being prepared for potential flooding may not be what people would like to spend money on, but it is much less than the costs associated with water damage due to being unprepared. Peace of mind is the most valuable part of being prepared.”

Every homeowner and business should plan ahead to mitigate the damaging effect of floods. They should identify an evacuation route and have a place to go if they must leave their home or business, put together an emergency supplies kit to take with them, focus on the needs of pets, and obtain extra batteries and charging devices for phones and other critical equipment.

Here are more tips:

Keep important documents in a waterproof/fireproof container and create password-protected digital copies.

Move valuables to higher levels and consider raising up appliances, water heaters and furnaces.

Remove debris from drains and gutters.

Install check valves and consider a sump pump with a battery.

Do not walk, swim, or drive through flood waters. Just six inches of fast-moving water can knock over an adult, while 12 inches can carry away a small car.

Stay off bridges over fast-moving water. If your vehicle is trapped in rapidly moving water, stay inside and call for help.

Having adequate insurance goes a long way in helping to recover from a flood. It only takes an inch of water in a home to cause thousands of dollars in damage, which many homeowner’s and renter’s insurance policies will not cover. People can purchase or renew a flood insurance policy; it typically takes up to 30 days for a policy to go into effect. For more information about flood insurance, go to floodsmart.gov.

For more tips on emergency preparedness, go to readyracineco.com. People can also follow ReadyRacineCo on Facebook.

