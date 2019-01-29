RACINE — The Racine Unified School District has announced that it will be closed Wednesday. Tuesday's after school activities were also cancelled.
"Due to the record-breaking cold anticipated to begin this evening, all after-school activities will be canceled tonight, Tuesday, Jan. 29," according to a Racine Unified email. "In addition, the Racine Unified School District will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 30. This means that all District schools and buildings will be closed and all after school activities are canceled for Wednesday."
The decision was made due to near record-breaking low temperatures, predicted to get down to -50 degrees with the windchill during much of Wednesday, according to to the National Weather Service at Sullivan.
Thursday morning is predicted to have wind chills in the -40s with temperatures only improving slightly through Thursday, with wind chills nearing -20.
Other closures
Burlington Area Schools canceled all after-school activities on Tuesday, and have called off classes for Wednesday. Union Grove High School has also canceled classes on Wednesday and plans for either a 3-hour delay or no classes on Thursday. Union Grove Elementary, Kansasville Elementary, Waterford Union High School, the Waterford Graded School District, Washington-Caldwell School District and the Muskego-Norway School District are also closed on Wednesday.
Gateway Technical College campuses and centers, Carthage College, Educators Credit Union locations, Wisconsin Humane Society's Racine Campus and the Racine Friendship Clubhouse will also be closed Wednesday.
The University of Wisconsin-Parkside closed at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, and will remain closed through noon Thursday, Jan. 31. All classes and campus activities are canceled. The university's Sports & Activity Center, library, and Admissions Office will not be open to the public.
Parkside's GLIAC basketball games Thursday evening in the De Simone Gymnasium against Northern Michigan University are planned to take place as scheduled at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Carthage will have a late start beginning at 10:30 a.m. for all staff on Thursday.
Racine's Meals on Wheels program will not deliver meals on Wednesday or Thursday, but provided extra meals to for its clients to eat those days during its Tuesday delivery. The Racine County Nutrition Program's nutrition sites will also be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Those who are in urgent need of meal help can call the center at 833-8766 for delivery.
Racine County buildings, including the Racine County Courthouse, Racine County Dennis Kornwolf Service Center, the Ives Grove Office Complex in Yorkville and the Western Racine County Service Center in Burlington, are also closed Wednesday. They are scheduled to reopen at 1 p.m. Thursday.
The Racine Municipal Court will also be closed Wednesday, with plans to reopen at 1 p.m. Thursday. The same goes for City Hall and the City Hall Annex.
The Racine Public Library closes at 5 p.m. Tuesday and is scheduled to reopen at 1 p.m. Thursday. The library's bookmobile did not make runs on Tuesday and will not on Wednesday. The library said that due dates on library material will be adjusted.
Wisconsin Department of Motor-vehicles branches will also be closed Wednesday.
Caledonia Village Hall will be closed all day Wednesday as will the Central Racine County Health Department office in Franksville.
Burlington's City Hall, Department of Public Works, wastewater treatment plant and municipal court are all closed Wednesday and Thursday morning.
All public visits to Department of Corrections facilities (Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility, 1501 Albert St., Racine; the Racine Correctional Institution, 2009 Wisconsin St., Sturtevant; the Robert E. Ellsworth Correctional Center, 21425 Spring St., Dover) are canceled Wednesday.
All Johnson Financial Group and Johnson Bank locations are closed Wednesday.
The Journal Times will be updating this article with additional closings throughout the day. For more cold weather news, go to journaltimes.com.
Hope Racine Humane Society is open in the event someone finds a lost pet!
