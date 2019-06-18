MOUNT PLEASANT — The Racine Interfaith Coalition is inviting the community to pray for 18-year-old Tyrese West and his family during a vigil scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday.
West, of Racine, was shot by a Mount Pleasant Police officer Saturday during a foot pursuit.
The vigil is scheduled to take place at the corner of 25th and Racine streets, near where the shooting occurred.
“Please come show your support for the victims of this tragic incident,” RIC said in its Facebook event post about the vigil.
Racine Police, who are investigating the case, said a Mount Pleasant officer was attempting to make contact with West when he fled. Following a short foot pursuit, the officer observed that West was armed.
Police said West, whom officers described as being "uncooperative, ignored police commands. "Less-lethal" attempts to address West's threat were unsuccessful, police said, and eventually lethal force was used, police said in a Saturday news release.
