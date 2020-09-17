Wednesday afternoon house fire in Raymond leaves family displaced

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAYMOND — A Wednesday afternoon fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage at a home along the Racine/Milwaukee county line, leaving a family displaced in its wake.

The adjoining home was deemed “uninhabitable,” according to Raymond Fire Chief Adam Smith, due to “moderate damage” fire extension into the dwelling. Smith said the homeowners were assisted by family members in finding temporary housing. The attached garage is a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

A 4:52 p.m. Wednesday, Raymond firefighters were dispatched to an initial report of a vehicle fire extending to a garage fire in the 10000 block of Eight Mile Road. Automatic mutual aid brought crews and equipment from the Union Grove-Yorkville, Kansasville and Wind Lake fire departments for additional manpower and extra water tenders due to the blaze being in a rural, non-hydranted area.

Once on scene, a Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) box alarm was requested by Raymond for additional firefighters and water resources from the Caledonia, South Shore, Tichigan, Oak Creek, Waterford, South Milwaukee, Somers, Paris, Tess Corners and Franklin fire departments. Some of those departments manned the Raymond firehouse during the fire. Also assisting on scene were the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Racine Fire Bells and We Energies.