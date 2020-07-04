Webinars on solar power scheduled for coming weeks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Southeast Wisconsin Solar Group Buy is planning another in a series of informational webinars for people interested in solar power.

SWSGB is an initiative of Greening Greater Racine, a nonprofit environmental organization serving communities of southeast Wisconsin. In the first four years of the program, 50 families and four businesses received solar installations, now producing 315 kilowatt hours of solar electricity each year.

Over the projected 40-year life of these systems, the panels offset the environmental impact equivalency of 977,575 gallons of gasoline consumed or 11,545 metric tons of CO2 produced. They are equal to the environmental benefit of growing 209,224 trees over 10 years.

How to go solar

The webinars, set to start next week, will include an explanation of benefits available through the group buy program, a presentation by the solar installer Eagle Point Solar and testimonies from residents who have participated in this program.