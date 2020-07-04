Webinars on solar power scheduled for coming weeks

RACINE — The Southeast Wisconsin Solar Group Buy is planning another in a series of informational webinars for people interested in solar power.
SWSGB is an initiative of Greening Greater Racine, a nonprofit environmental organization serving communities of southeast Wisconsin. In the first four years of the program, 50 families and four businesses received solar installations, now producing 315 kilowatt hours of solar electricity each year.
Over the projected 40-year life of these systems, the panels offset the environmental impact equivalency of 977,575 gallons of gasoline consumed or 11,545 metric tons of CO2 produced. They are equal to the environmental benefit of growing 209,224 trees over 10 years.
How to go solar
The webinars, set to start next week, will include an explanation of benefits available through the group buy program, a presentation by the solar installer Eagle Point Solar and testimonies from residents who have participated in this program.
“I was inspired by the presentation last year to finally install solar on my home,” Brian Gleichauf, a Racine resident said about his experience with SWSGB. “The presentation gave me the information I needed to make this dream of mine happen. Last month, I made more electricity than I used for the first time.”
Attendees will learn about group buy discounts, federal tax credits and grants available from Focus on Energy. They will be able to sign up for a free solar analysis which will provide the financial and environmental benefits of renewable solar technology.
“No matter if the installation is for a business or a residence, participants in the group buy program will benefit from the streamlined process and the financial savings made possible through this type of economies of scale format,” said Chris Litzau, co-director of SWSGB.
Webinars have been scheduled for the following dates:
- 6:30 pm on Tuesday, July 7
- 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 9
- Noon on Wednesday, July 15
- 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 18
- Noon on Tuesday, July 28
- 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8
- Noon on Wednesday, Aug. 12
- 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug.15
- 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20
Installation firm selected
SWSGB has selected Eagle Point Solar as its solar installer this year. Since 2010, Eagle Point Solar installed and deployed solar photovoltaic systems throughout the Midwest. The company is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa, with offices in Oshkosh and Milwaukee. Eagle Point has completed more than 1,200 installations at residential, commercial, agricultural, municipal, educational and utility scale projects.
“We are excited to partner with Southeast Wisconsin Solar Group Buy and help to bring affordable, high quality renewable energy solutions to local residents and businesses,” Larry Steffen, executive vice president of sales and marketing with Eagle Point Solar, stated in a press release. “The demand for renewable solar energy continues to surge in the Midwest and a group buy partnership is a great avenue to provide education and training on how these systems work.”
SWSGB also has an ongoing relationship with the Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps. In 2018, 17 youth from disadvantaged populations received on-the-job training by assisting with solar installations.
To learn more about the Southeast Wisconsin Solar Group Buy program or register for the upcoming webinars, go online to swsgb.solar, visit SWSGB on Facebook, or email info@swsgb.solar.
