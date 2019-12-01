Weber to seek re-election as municipal judge

RACINE — Racine Municipal Judge Rob Weber announced Sunday that he will seek re-election to the post.

The Racine native worked for 30 years as a lawyer for police, fire, teacher and other public-employee associations and served as the city’s municipal judge from 2002-06. The Racine City Council chose him in March from among five interested candidates after former Judge Rebecca Mason announced that she was stepping down; Weber assumed the post on April 1.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Between his stints as municipal judge, he served as city attorney from 2006-15. Weber was then appointed by the Racine County Circuit Court judges as guardian ad litem and county court commissioner.

“In some ways,” Weber stated, “the municipal court is even more important to Racine residents than circuit courts, because it handles all the day-to-day, quality-of-life issues such as housing code violations, liquor and animal licensing issues, school truancies, noise complaints, disorderly conduct matters and all manners of motor vehicle citations. For most Racine residents, this will be the only court they will ever appear in.”

Weber said he has the endorsement of all of the Racine County Circuit Court judges and “the support of many attorneys and community leaders.”

His current term as judge runs through April. Weber is currently paid $60,000 plus benefits.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.