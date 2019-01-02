CALEDONIA — Tom Weatherston, a former Caledonia village trustee who is retiring from the State Assembly, hopes to return to a seat on the Village Board.
Weatherston, 68, is the only non-incumbent running for one of the three Village of Caledonia trustee positions that will be up for election April 2. He will be running against incumbents Jay Benkowski, Kevin Wanggaard and Dave Prott in an at-large election.
The top three vote-getters will be elected to two-year terms with yearly salaries of $6,600. Village President Jim Dobbs, whose term ends concurrently with the trustees' terms, is running unopposed.
“The reason I ran for state Assembly was to get jobs in the community,” said Weatherston, who was first elected as a Republican representative in November 2012. “I want to make sure the Village of Caledonia grows with (the rest of southeast Wisconsin).”
Weatherston is being replaced by Racine Unified School Board President Robert Wittke Jr., also a Republican, as District 62's representative in the Assembly. Wittke said Wednesday that he will not seek re-election to the School Board.
The candidates
Benkowski has served on the Village Board since winning an elected seat in April 2017. He beat Prott in that election, but Prott was appointed to a vacant position on the board in November 2017. Prott had been a Town Board member before Caledonia became a village, starting in 2005, and was first elected to the Village Board in 2013.
Wanggaard was elected as a Town Board supervisor in 2003 and has been continually elected to the Village Board since 2006.
For one year from 2012-13, Weatherston served simultaneously as a village trustee and state representative, before turning his full attention to the Assembly. He served as a trustee from 2010-2013 and also served on the Caledonia Utility District Commission from 2011-13.
Weatherston has also served as a civil engineer in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Vietnam for a time, before coming to the greater Racine area.
He was born in Buffalo, N.Y., but moved to Caledonia in 1977 and has been there ever since.
“The people of Caledonia have always been exceedingly nice to me, made it home for me,” Weatherston said. “My heart has always been right here in Caledonia.”
