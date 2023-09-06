RACINE — Storms rolled through Racine County and over Lake Michigan on Wednesday morning, creating a moody display of blues across water and sky.
The sun did appear later Wednesday, and temperatures climbed into the 80s, as predicted.
However, the National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for the area because of thunderstorm chances continuing into the evening and a moderate swim risk alert at Racine County beaches Wednesday night.
While no hazardous weather is forecast for Thursday, temperatures are expected to drop.
The National Weather Service predicts a cooler stretch of weather into next week, with Thursday and Friday staying in the 60s, and Saturday, Sunday and Monday staying in the 70s.
Monday is Racine’s next chance for rain and thunderstorms.
People are also reading…
Take a look at the the 2023 Atlantic hurricane names
Arlene - Used
Bret - Used
Bret developed in the open tropical waters of the Atlantic Ocean on June 19. A storm forming this far east is very unusual for this time of the year. Only Tropical Storm Ana in 1979, Tropical Storm Bonnie in 2016 and Tropical Storm Elsa are among the small number of systems that have formed in this area.
Cindy - Used
Cindy made history. When it tuned into a tropical storm on June 22, 2023 became the first year on record where two named storms (tropical storm or hurricane) developed in the main development region of the Atlantic Ocean in the month of June.
The main development region is an area from the Lesser Antilles east to the west coast of Africa, typically between 10 and 25 degrees north latitude.
Don - Used
Don developed as a subtropical storm Friday, July 14 between Bermuda and the Azores island chain.
A subtropical storm means the system has characteristics of both a cold core storm, like a nor'easter, and a warm-core storm, like a hurricane.
Emily - Used
Franklin - Used
Franklin formed as a tropical storm on Aug. 20.
Gert - In progress
Gert formed on Aug. 21. At the time, it was one of three actively spinning tropical storms in the Atlantic.
Harold - Used
Harold formed as a tropical storm on Aug. 21. According to Philip Klotzbach of Colorado State University, Harold was the fourth named storm to develop in less than 40 hours, setting an Atlantic Hurricane Basin record.
Idalia (pronounced ee-DAL-ya) - Used
Hurricane Idalia made landfall in the Big Bend of Florida at 7:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 30. Cedar Key reported a 10.7 foot tide.
Jose - Used
Tropical Storm Jose formed on Aug. 31 in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean.
Katia (pronounced KAH-tyah) - Used
Katia formed from a Tropical Depression on Sept. 1. This is the twelfth named storm of the year. Typically, this happens on Oct. 11 .
Lee - In progress
Tropical Storm Lee formed from a tropical wave of low pressure off the West African coastline on Sept. 5. This ties 2005, 2011, 2012 and 2020 as the most active by Sept. 5.
Margot (Pronounced MAR-go)
Nigel
Ophelia
Philippe (Pronounced fee-LEEP)
Rina
Sean
Tammy
Vince
Whitney
Here's a graphic of all 2023 Atlantic primary storm names
What happens if all of those names are used?
If the National Hurricane Center wants to classify a tropical cyclone beyond Whitney, a supplemental list of names are used.
These names have been in place since 2021. Before 2021, the Greek alphabet was used for additional storms. However, a very active 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season, and the Greek alphabet storm names, brought confusion. This led the World Meteorological Organization to swap those names for this list.