RACINE — A severe thunderstorm moved across Racine County on Thursday evening, leaving visible signs of impact throughout the area.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of southeastern Wisconsin including Racine, Caledonia, Wind Point and Lake Geneva, because winds up to 60 mph and hail the size of a quarter were possible.

The City of Racine’s Forestry Division responded to about 10 locations that needed immediate attention Thursday, according to Maxwell Love, the city’s communications specialist.

Forestry crews continued clean-up efforts Friday and plan to address a dozen locations Monday, including trees in the river near Island Park, a tree down at Johnson Golf Course and a tree in West Park.

Tree damage could be seen Friday at Gateway Technical College’s Racine campus, 1001 S. Main St., including one trunk snapped in half by the severe weather.

Several intersections also were impacted by the storm.

The traffic lights at the State Street and Main Street intersection in Downtown Racine were not working Thursday evening immediately following the storm, but power was restored by Friday morning.

Love said the city’s Department of Public Works puts up temporary stops signs during short-term outages to assist motorists.

In Mount Pleasant, a traffic light outage at the Highway 31 and North Green Bay Road intersection continued into Friday morning. Drivers used stop signs to navigate the area.

According to the National Weather Service, Racine got 1.65 inches of precipitation by 7 p.m. Thursday.