RACINE — It was hot this week, but just how hot did it get?
According to the National Weather Service, the peak of Racine County’s excessive heat warning hit on Wednesday, with the City of Racine and surrounding areas reaching 98 degrees. West end municipalities, like Waterford and Burlington, saw temperatures at about 95 degrees.
Kevin Wagner, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said the temperature was cooler in the west end because of humidity.
While temperatures across the county didn’t quite make it to the triple digits, the combination of heat and humidity made the outside temperature feel around 114 degrees.
“It’s a combination of the heat and humidity all together,” Wagner said about the heat index, or apparent temperature.
Milwaukee County reached a record 101 degrees, breaking the previous record of 98 degrees set in 1947.
Wagner called the last few days a “pretty good stretch of heat.”
According to Karen Hanson, chief nursing officer at Aurora Medical Center – Mount Pleasant, in the past 36 hours, the emergency department had not seen any significant heat-related cases.
Other Aurora medical centers in the area, such as Burlington and Kenosha, did not see any significant heat-related cases either, Hanson said.
The worst of the county’s heat is over — for now — as the weekend approaches, according to the National Weather Service.
Racine County will see cooler temperatures, with highs being in the upper 70s to low 80s Friday and mid to low 70s into Saturday.
Cooler temperatures are expected for next week as well. The county is forecasted to have a mostly dry week with a few chances for showers, as of Thursday’s reporting.
