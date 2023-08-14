RACINE — The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Racine County on Monday due to heavy rainfall, flooding potential and high swimming risk.

A flood watch was put into effect at 7 a.m. Monday and was set to continue until 11 p.m.

The beach hazard statement was expected to continue into Tuesday afternoon.

Racine was forecasted to get between two and three inches of rain Monday, with the heaviest rain expected in the afternoon and evening. Wind gusts as high as 30 mph were also predicted.

Urban, poor drainage and low-lying areas were most susceptible to flooding.

The National Weather Service forecasted life-threatening waves as high as five to eight feet to continue into Tuesday afternoon.