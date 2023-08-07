Journal Times staff
RACINE — Waves and wind created high risk swimming conditions Monday, prompting local beaches to be closed to swimmers for a second day in a row.
The National Weather Service issued a beach hazard statement for Racine and Kenosha counties Monday morning. The warning was set to expire at 7 p.m. Monday.
Waves crash into the shore Monday at North Beach. The National Weather Service issued a beach hazard statement for Racine and Kenosha counties on Sunday, which is set to expire at 7 p.m. Monday.
The hazard statement said life-threatening waves as high as four feet and dangerous currents were expected.
Shoop Park Beach, North Beach, and Wind Point Lighthouse Beach were most susceptible to dangerous swimming conditions in the Racine area, according to the National Weather Service.
The City of Racine also closed Zoo Beach to swimming Monday.
Residents were advised to stay out of the water and away from areas such as piers and break walls.
While waves were expected to calm Monday night into Tuesday, the National Weather Service predicated a slight chance of thunderstorms for Tuesday afternoon.
Monday's closures followed similar high risk swimming conditions Sunday.
Racine residents can find the current status of North and Zoo beaches online at
www.cityofracine.org/beaches.
