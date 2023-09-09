Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2023 in Racine, WI
