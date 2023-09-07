Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 10:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2023 in Racine, WI
