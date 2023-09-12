Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.