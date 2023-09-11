Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.