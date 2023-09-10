Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morning storms roll over Lake Michigan on Wednesday, as cooler temperatures are expected for Thursday
Storms rolled through Racine County and over Lake Michigan on Wednesday morning, creating a moody display of blues across water and sky.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. We …
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
Very hot temperatures are expected once again Thursday with no relief from the humidity either. A cold front and rain chance will arrive Frida…
Tropical Storm Jose formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, Aug. 31. Here are 2023's Atlantic hurricane names.