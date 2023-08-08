Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service issued a beach hazard statement for Racine and Kenosha counties Monday morning, prompting area beaches to be clos…
Today's temperature in Racine will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Expec…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Racine. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun an…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Expect clear…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect periods of…