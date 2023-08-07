Temperatures will be warm Monday in Racine. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from SUN 9:04 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2023 in Racine, WI
