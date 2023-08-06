Today's temperature in Racine will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.