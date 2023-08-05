Racine will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2023 in Racine, WI
