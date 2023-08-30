Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2023 in Racine, WI
