Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Racine. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2023 in Racine, WI
