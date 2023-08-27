The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2023 in Racine, WI
