It will be a warm day in Racine. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from SAT 10:00 AM CDT until SUN 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2023 in Racine, WI
