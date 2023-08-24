Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Racine. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud …
Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a …
Very hot temperatures are expected once again Thursday with no relief from the humidity either. A cold front and rain chance will arrive Frida…
The Racine area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73…