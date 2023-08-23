Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 76-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from WED 10:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Racine. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud …
The Racine area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Th…
Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73…
Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are e…