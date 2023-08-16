The Racine area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Racine County was put under flood watch Monday due to heavy rainfall.
Racine will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstor…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Today's for…
Racine will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
The Racine area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. It should be …