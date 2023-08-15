It will be a warm day in Racine. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2023 in Racine, WI
