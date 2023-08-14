Racine will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from MON 7:00 AM CDT until MON 11:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2023 in Racine, WI
