Racine will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service issued a beach hazard statement for Racine and Kenosha counties Monday morning, prompting area beaches to be clos…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Racine. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun an…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Today's for…
Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud …