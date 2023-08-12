The Racine area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Marine Warning from SAT 12:06 AM CDT until SAT 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service issued a beach hazard statement for Racine and Kenosha counties Monday morning, prompting area beaches to be clos…
Today's temperature in Racine will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Expec…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Racine. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun an…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Today's for…
Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. …