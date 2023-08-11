Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2023 in Racine, WI
