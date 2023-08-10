The Racine area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2023 in Racine, WI
