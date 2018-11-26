CALEDONIA — The highest preliminary snowfall total reported in the county from winter storm Bruce was 7.2 inches, according to the National Weather Service at Sullivan.
The more than 7 inches of snow was reported east of Burlington, on Durand Avenue and Crossway Road, weather officials said.
Six inches were reported near Bohners Lake, 5.5 inches were reported south of Brown's Lake, 5 inches were reported in Rochester, south of Case Eagle Park. In Racine, five inches were reported near Kinzie and Blaine Avenue.
Less snow was reported near Elmwood Park, with totals between 1.5 and 3.6 inches. Union Grove, Wind Lake and Waterford all reported approximately 3.5 inches of accumulation, weather officials said.
The Weather Service had no preliminary accumulation estimates for Racine, Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant or Caledonia as of 9 a.m.
Racine Unified open
At 5:13 a.m., the Racine Unified School District announced it would remain open Monday. "RUSD schools are open today. Our bus drivers will be taking extra safety precautions, so they may run a bit behind schedule. Thank you for your patience," the District posted online.
Other districts have called off school or put in place two-hour delays. Kenosha Unified School District is closed.
Raymond Elementary, St. John's Lutheran School in Burlington, St. Mary's School & Preschool in Burlington, Union Grove High School, Union Grove Elementary School, and Yorkville Elementary School each had two-hour delays Monday, according to a Fox6 listing.
Road conditions
Early Monday, Caledonia Police warned drivers about problem on the roads.
Following Sunday's wet and heavy snow, roads were not in great shape and there had been several issues with fallen trees and power poles/power lines, Caledonia Police warned on their Facebook Page.
"There’s a couple of short-term closures to be aware of as you make your way around in the next few hours," Caledonia Police posted as of 4 a.m. The closures are:
- Five Mile Road is closed in BOTH DIRECTIONS from Short Road to East River Road. There is a downed tree blocking most of the road, resting on power lines.
- Highway G is closed in BOTH DIRECTIONS from Highway H to Highway V. There are multiple wires down, and several power poles on the verge of falling into traffic.
"Give yourself extra time and be aware out there," police are warning.
The Racine County Sheriff's Office said since the snow started, less than a dozen cars in ditches were reported and there were three minor property damage crashes, but nothing major.
Outages reported
As of 5:45 a.m. We Energies online power map showed that 475 customers in Racine County were without power.
At 8:55 a.m., We Energies provided an update showing that 575 customers were without power. Nearly 300 of those experiencing outages were in the Yorkville area, with a handful of outages reported in Mount Pleasant, Racine and Sturtevant.
There was no estimated time of restoration as of 9 a.m.
In Kenosha County, 2,221 outages were reported.
