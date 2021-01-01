Weather Service issues advisory: Watch out for wet snow, patchy fog and slippery roads

7 Day Forecast
RACINE COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for southeast Wisconsin, including Racine County, until midnight tonight.
Wet snow is in the forecast this afternoon and evening with total accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Wind gusts of up to 30 mph are expected along with possible freezing rain or freezing drizzle and patchy fog between 3 p.m. and midnight.
NWS advises drivers to practice caution and to watch out for reduced visibility and slippery road conditions. The low tonight will be about 24 degrees.
Saturday is expected to be partly sunny with a high of about 33 degrees.