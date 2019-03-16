CALEDONIA — Weather during the early-morning hours caused multiple incidents on Interstate 94 on Saturday.
According to a Racine County Sheriff's Office press release, snow and freezing rain severely affected driving on I-94 between 5 Mile Road and 8 Mile Road.
The first crash call came at 3:24 a.m., regarding an incident on Highway G at the northbound off ramp. The second incident was called in 3 minutes later at Six Mile Road, which involved a northbound semitrailer hitting and going through the median, causing the wall to go into and block the southbound lanes, which caused lane closures in both directions.
The third incident was reported at 3:49 a.m. at Seven Mile Road involving two cars.
The fourth incident also involved two vehicles and was reported at 3:52 a.m. at Highway G at the crossover for the I-94 on/off ramps involving a plow truck. An injury was reported in that crash.
The fifth incident involved a single northbound car at Highway G.
From about 3:30 a.m. to 7:15 a.m., I-94 was shut down from Ryan Road to Highway K to clean up and investigate the crashes.
The Sheriff's Office also responded to a car-versus-tree crash and two other vehicles in a ditch. Those incidents also were caused by weather, sheriff's officials said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.