Crash on I-94

Racine County Sheriff's Office personnel respond to an incident on Interstate 94 early Saturday morning. Severe weather caused multiple incidents on I-94 causing the highway to be shut down for several hours. 

CALEDONIA — Weather during the early-morning hours caused multiple incidents on Interstate 94 on Saturday. 

According to a Racine County Sheriff's Office press release, snow and freezing rain severely affected driving on I-94 between 5 Mile Road and 8 Mile Road.

The first crash call came at 3:24 a.m., regarding an incident on Highway G at the northbound off ramp. The second incident was called in 3 minutes later at Six Mile Road, which involved a northbound semitrailer hitting and going through the median, causing the wall to go into and block the southbound lanes, which caused lane closures in both directions. 

The third incident was reported at 3:49 a.m. at Seven Mile Road involving two cars.

The fourth incident also involved two vehicles and was reported at 3:52 a.m. at Highway G at the crossover for the I-94 on/off ramps involving a plow truck. An injury was reported in that crash. 

The fifth incident involved a single northbound car at Highway G.

From about 3:30 a.m. to 7:15 a.m., I-94 was shut down from Ryan Road to Highway K to clean up and investigate the crashes. 

The Sheriff's Office also responded to a car-versus-tree crash and two other vehicles in a ditch. Those incidents also were caused by weather, sheriff's officials said. 

