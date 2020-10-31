‘Wear a freaking mask’: Racine's biggest hospital fears it is near flood stage because of COVID patient influx

To prevent that, health leaders are repeating the same advisories: wash your hands, wear a mask at all times when you aren’t at home, keep your distance from others. It’s those simple but persistent actions that medical experts say are the best defenses against worsening outbreaks.

“Don’t go to small gatherings. Don’t go to large ones,” Andrea Palm, Department of Health Services secretary-designee, advised during a Friday morning media briefing.

Heading into holiday season, McManmon re-emphasized the need for people in the community to not gather — even if it’s difficult. “It was the days following Easter that we saw our first spike (in COVID positive numbers and hospitalizations). It was the period after Mother’s Day. It was the period after Memorial Day. It was the period after the Fourth of July. It was the period after Labor Day.”

With the coronavirus more widespread than it has ever been before in the U.S., the kind of spike that would overwhelm hospitals is more possible than ever with Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas ahead.