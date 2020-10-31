‘Wear a freaking mask’: Racine's biggest hospital fears it is near flood stage because of COVID patient influx

RACINE — Ascension All Saints Hospital, the biggest hospital in Racine County, isn’t full right now. But the possibility of its staff and resources being overwhelmed is real. Other area hospitals are nearing their limits as well.
“We are at a critical point in our battle against COVID-19,” said Republican County Executive Jonathan Delagrave in a Friday statement. “As our local hospitals reach capacity, the pandemic has placed an alarming strain on health care workers. We all must do our part to prevent further disease transmission. If not for yourself, do it for our health care workers and all those working on the front lines of this crisis.”
At least one local patient has been voluntarily sent to the state Alternative Care Facility at State Fair Park. That overflow facility was set up in April in case hospitals started running out of space. For months, the facility sat dormant and ready. Then, on Oct. 14, the facility was opened because hospitals across Wisconsin were nearing flood stage.
“This month, the care team continues to respond to the patient activity at increasing levels. We are seeing increased in volume and needs related to COVID,” Kristin McManmon, president of Ascension All Saints, told The Journal Times Friday.
Doctors, nurses, public health officers, the Democratic governor and leading Republicans all agree: Wisconsin’s coronavirus outbreak is getting worse. The onus of turning the tide has been put on ordinary people.
“I recognize that that the community is suffering from the pandemic fatigue … I’m also tired of safe practices, but I can’t give up on them,” McManmon said. “Beds and resources and care teams are not limitless.”
“If we’re not cautious, we’re going to continue to stretch our health care resources in our community.”
Sending a similar message, 11 local physicians issued a letter Thursday that pleaded with the public to remember that “COVID-19 is real” and “we can’t stop fighting.”
According to the letter from 11 area doctors, 4,463 people in southeast Wisconsin had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 72 hours, as of Thursday afternoon. At that time 567, people in the region were hospitalized for the disease.
“THIS IS REAL,” the physicians said in the letter. “But this isn’t about numbers. It’s about people. People you know and care about. Your mom. Your dad. Your grandparents. Your husband. Your wife. Your kids. Your partner. Your friends. Your neighbors. Your co-workers.”
Nearing a bad spot
McManmon emphasized that the resources at Ascension All Saints are not at the breaking point yet. But reaching that point soon is a possibility.
There is a real possibility of Ascension All Saints being overwhelmed with patients — not just from COVID-19, but with COVID-19 patients filling up beds and taking up staff that otherwise could have treated people coming in after car crashes and falls, people with cancer and chronic conditions, and all the other reasons people go to the hospital. Were that to happen, all patients would start receiving a lower level of care.
“Obviously the hospitals here are always responding to every type of emergency that’s non-COVID related,” McManmon said. “The resources aren’t limitless. The community needs to do its part.”
Racine isn’t alone in this. Seeing his hospital fill up with patients, Dr. Todd Gallion, an internal medicine hospitalist in Green Bay, penned an editorial in The Green Bay Press-Gazette earlier this month, writing that an overfull hospital “means doctors, nurses, therapists and others are working longer hours and seeing more patients. It means having less time to think and act for each individual patient. It means hospitals becoming so full that seriously ill patients that need the ICU have to spend more time in the ER because there is simply no space or available staff in the ICU. It means that necessary surgeries are delayed.”
To prevent that, health leaders are repeating the same advisories: wash your hands, wear a mask at all times when you aren’t at home, keep your distance from others. It’s those simple but persistent actions that medical experts say are the best defenses against worsening outbreaks.
“Don’t go to small gatherings. Don’t go to large ones,” Andrea Palm, Department of Health Services secretary-designee, advised during a Friday morning media briefing.
Heading into holiday season, McManmon re-emphasized the need for people in the community to not gather — even if it’s difficult. “It was the days following Easter that we saw our first spike (in COVID positive numbers and hospitalizations). It was the period after Mother’s Day. It was the period after Memorial Day. It was the period after the Fourth of July. It was the period after Labor Day.”
With the coronavirus more widespread than it has ever been before in the U.S., the kind of spike that would overwhelm hospitals is more possible than ever with Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas ahead.
While Republican leader/Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has repeatedly called on people not to cast blame on anyone for the situation, Gov. Tony Evers called on Republicans to do a better job of leading by example. While Vos has repeatedly asked Wisconsinites to wear masks and follow national guidelines, which cannot be enforced statewide due to the Republican effort to overturn DHS’s Safer at Home rules, Evers has pointed to several conservative-led events where masking and social distancing were openly ignored. These include fundraisers and rallies with hundreds of people crowding together to cheer on President Donald Trump who has rarely been seen in a mask despite calling mask-wearing “patriotic.”
“People have to wear a freaking mask,” a clearly frustrated Evers said during a virtual press conference with reporters Friday. “Wearing a mask is the most important part of this equation.”
Palm said Friday that the schools that have reopened have not been linked to largescale breakouts in Wisconsin because students and teachers are keeping their masks on and social distancing; so, even if a student or teacher contracts the virus, they are much less likely to spread the virus.
Vos has called for more testing, something he agrees with the governor on. Still, Evers pointed to how more testing doesn’t solve the problem of community spread, especially since Wisconsin has been consistently among the best states when it comes to testing even as the virus continues to spread quickly.
Even though the case fatality rate (how many people have contracted COVID divided by how many have died) has fallen over time, the number of people who are dying is rising. The reason for that, Wisconsin’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard says, is that the coronavirus is so much more widespread than it was in March or April.
Previously, when small-scale outbreaks ran rampant through nursing homes and other close-quarters situations leading to many related deaths of already ailing people, death rates were higher while community testing struggled to get going. Now, with testing numbers rising at a relatively slow rate since May, it has become clear that the virus is more widespread than it was in mid-summer.
Also, deaths have been reported in people who were not seriously ill before catching COVID in every age group from 21 up, Westergaard said. Although people who are elderly or have serious pre-existing conditions are most likely to die if they contract COVID-19, they aren’t the only ones at risk.
In the meantime, with a vaccine still (at soonest) months away, consistent widespread masking is believed to be the best way to quell the pandemic.
As McManmon put it: “We don’t have a vaccine yet. But we have a mask.”
