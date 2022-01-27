'We wouldn't have been here without you': Racine small businesses and community members recognized

RACINE — Good things come to those who wait.

It was a tough climb for Chris and Mark Flynn to open their brewery, Littleport Brewing Company, last summer.

The couple first hit the scene in 2017. They were home brewers and had been working on their goal of owning their own craft brewery since 2010.

In 2018, they were getting closer. They were on the tail of a handful of loans that would help them renovate, equip and operate at 214 Third St., where their bar and brewing operation is now.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020. Finally, in 2021, the Flynns opened their doors. And their hard work and long-anticipated opening was rewarded with the 2021 Best New Small Business Award, presented by the Downtown Racine Corp.

“Don’t give up on your dreams,” said Mark during their acceptance speech. “We wanted to do this 20 years ago. And now we got it.”

Littleport Brewing Company was among the small businesses and community members recognized on Wednesday during the DRC’s State of the Downtown and Achievement Awards presentation, held at Red Onion Cafe, 555 Main St.

Award winners

The Downtown Showcase Award — highlighting an event, person or organization that helped attract people to downtown — was awarded to the organizers of Deer District Racine, who transformed Monument Square as a place to watch and celebrate the Milwaukee Bucks win the NBA Championship in July.

Shannon Powell, chief of staff to Racine Mayor Cory Mason, worked with Andrew Wensing, Brandon Thomas, Austin Schwartz and Kevin Peasley from Pub on Wisconsin, 525 Wisconsin Ave., to make the event happen.

Dan and Christine Padilla, owners of Twin Dragon Games, 500 Wisconsin Ave., received an honorable mention for the Downtown Showcase Award. They provided a fun and safe place for kids and adults to play games downtown, said M.T. Boyle, board chairman for the DRC.

“In March, we will be celebrating our six-year anniversary of being a business, and we wouldn’t have been here without you, and without amazing friends and community,” said Christine.

Joey and Anna LeGath from Joey’s Yardarm, 920 Erie St., won the Downtown Champion Award, for a business or organization that supports downtown through employment, facilities and sponsorship. The LeGaths took over the Yardarm, which had already been operating for more than 30 years, in 2019.

DRC Vice Chairman Tim Mason accepted the award on the LeGaths’ behalf. “If you come to them and you want some help, or you’re doing a fundraiser … they’re more than welcome to give. I’ve never seen him (Joey) ever say no,” Mason said.

The Corporate Citizenship Award, meant for a community member or a business owner who has “worked tirelessly” to promote downtown, was awarded to Dimple Navratil, owner of Dimple’s Fine Imports, 416 Main St.

Beth Heidorn, executive director of the Racine Zoo, accepted the award on behalf of Navratil. “If you know Dimple, you know how much she loves downtown,” Boyle said.

KDS Construction Services, 407 Main St., won the Downtown CPR Award, honoring the redevelopment of a building that has helped enhance the area. The company was recognized for completely renovating the residential units at its location.

Rocking chairs, new hotel update

Kelly Kruse, executive director of the DRC, delivered the State of the Downtown Presentation, offering updates and insight on the Business Improvement District (BID) that encompasses downtown.

According to Kruse, Hotel Verdant — the hotel to take over in the former Zahn’s building on Monument Square — will begin construction within three months. Work on converting certain one-way streets to two-way streets in the corridor also is to begin this year.

The 2022 public art project was announced. The DRC opened up applications for artists to design and decorate rocking chairs on Thursday.

More than 30 new businesses opened in Downtown Racine in 2021.

“We are here for you,” Kruse told the crowd of business owners new and seasoned. “I can promise you that the one thing that Downtown Racine has, is that we’re a family. We’re in it for each other. We’re going to support you. So you just let us know what you need.”

