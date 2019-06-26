RACINE — “John, your watch has ended,” a dispatcher broadcast over the area police scanner Wednesday afternoon. “We will take it from here. Godspeed.”
That last call was sent out as members of the public and community leaders gathered to lay Racine Police Officer John Hetland to rest.
Hetland, a 24-year Racine Police Department veteran, was shot and killed the night of June 17 at Teezers Bar and Grill while trying to stop an armed robbery. Although he was off-duty, his death is considered a line-of-duty fatality because he was performing actions consistent with his police duties. He was the first Racine Police officer killed in the line of duty in more than four decades.
The funeral was closed to the media, but a small portion outside was streamed live.
As the bagpipers played, hundreds of officers from various agencies and members of the public were lined up along the lakefront outside the A. F. Seibert Chapel at Carthage College. A group of six Racine Police officers carried Hetland’s casket, draped in an American flag, out as the rest of the officers stoically saluted.
All present stood in silence for about five minutes until a line of seven riflemen gave Hetland a 21-gun salute and a bugler performed “Taps,” a piece traditionally played at military and law enforcement funerals.
After officers folded a flag and presented it to Hetland’s family, they put the officer’s casket into a hearse and Flight for Life performed a flyover. Police then performed a last call for the officer, broadcast over the area police scanner.
Procession
Following the funeral a funeral procession traveled from Carthage to Hetland's final resting place at West Lawn Cemetery, located at the northwest corner of Washington Avenue (Highway 20) and 90th Street in Mount Pleasant.
The procession traveled through Downtown Racine and took Washington Avenue (Highway 20) past the Racine Police Department, through West Racine and out to the cemetery. After going by City Hall, the procession passed under a large flag draped over Washington Avenue that was held up with the ladders from two fire trucks.
Hetland’s death sent a shockwave through the community. Following the event, the Racine Police Department received an outpouring of local and statewide support. Outside the Police Department, countless flowers and signs carrying messages of remembrance and respect have been placed at a memorial.
Gov. Tony Evers last week ordered flags throughout the state to fly at half-staff in honor of Hetland until his burial, and the governor was scheduled to be in attendance at the funeral.