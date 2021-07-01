'We want transparency' | Activists question limited release of video from Racine County Jail death

When asked for comment Thursday, Racine County Sgt. Michael Luell said in an email: “The Sheriff’s Office stands by our previous statements, and we are waiting for the investigations to be completed.”

Because toxicology reports often take 6 to 8 weeks to be completed, the investigations likely will not be done before late July.

Video questions

Grant said that video released by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office last week — showing James hitting his head against the wall of his concrete jail cell while covered in a blanket — only reveals a select part of the story of what happened preceding the 27-year-old’s death.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling on June 23 said he was releasing just that partial video to counter claims that James was not suffering a mental health crisis prior to his death. The video was about five minutes long and did not show police force used against James.