'We want transparency' | Activists question limited release of video from Racine County Jail death

During a memorial service Thursday morning for two men who died in the Racine County Jail four weeks ago, activists continued calling for more transparency in the investigations and questioned the decisions of investigators.
Both men — 22-year-old Ronquale Ditello-Scott Jr. on May 29 and 27-year-old Malcolm James on June 1 — died in the jail in Racine County Sheriff’s Office custody. The investigations are being led by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.
Bishop Tavis Grant, national field director for the Chicago-based Rainbow PUSH Coalition, which was founded by the Rev. Jesse Jackson, continued pushing for the investigation of the deaths to be taken out of local hands.
“We’re not here to litigate the case, but we are here to make a case about the case,” Grant said in remarks Thursday at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1120 Grand Ave. “We want transparency about the case, and we want justice about the case.”
When asked for comment Thursday, Racine County Sgt. Michael Luell said in an email: “The Sheriff’s Office stands by our previous statements, and we are waiting for the investigations to be completed.”
Because toxicology reports often take 6 to 8 weeks to be completed, the investigations likely will not be done before late July.
Video questions
Grant said that video released by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office last week — showing James hitting his head against the wall of his concrete jail cell while covered in a blanket — only reveals a select part of the story of what happened preceding the 27-year-old’s death.
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling on June 23 said he was releasing just that partial video to counter claims that James was not suffering a mental health crisis prior to his death. The video was about five minutes long and did not show police force used against James.
Schmaling confirmed that James was tased before his death, as the man’s family had alleged, but did not say how many times.
An attorney representing James’ family has blamed the Taser use and officers’ use of force for the death. Attorney Kevin O’Connor also says that an independent autopsy showed James had suffered no significant head wounds prior to his death.
Full autopsy reports from both law enforcement and from the family have not been released publicly.
Grant said that the “snippet of Malcolm” released by the RCSO has “amplified the voice of Malcolm’s blood and the voice of Ronquale’s blood to where people around the world want to know ‘What has happened to them?’ because Malcolm’s blood matters, and because Ronquale’s blood matters ... The blood of black and brown people matters, and we will not stop this fight.”
His statements were met with calls of approval from some of the dozens in attendance. The gathering was organized by the Racine Women for Racial Justice and hosted by Bishop Lawrence L. Kirby Sr.
He called for those advocating on behalf of Ditello-Scott and James to keep “feet in the street for Racine and Kenosha, to make sure that Malcolm James’ and Ronquale Scott’s lives are not forgotten.”
Grant harkened back to the activism of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and others, and the change that was brought about through civil disobedience, and called for that to continue today.
“You wouldn’t have the Voting Rights Act (of 1965) if it weren’t for folks sitting at lunch counters and riding buses and marching in the street; you would not have some of the greatest gains of the last 50 years,” he said, “if it weren’t for people from all walks of life saying ‘Everybody matters, every life counts, and it’s all for one and one for all.’”