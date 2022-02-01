'We thought it was going to collapse' | How Racine almost shut down its public bus system

Mayor Cory Mason signs two pieces of legislation Tuesday morning at the City of Racine Transit Center, 1421 State St., formally hiring the employees of RYDE Racine as City of Racine employees and recognizing their union.
Flanked by local leaders including Aldermen Sam Peete, second from left, and Mollie Jones, third from left, as well as Mount Pleasant Trustee Ram Bhatia, far left, RYDE Racine General Manager Willie McDonald, fifth from right, and Transit Manager Trevor Jung, at center in blue suit, Mayor Cory Mason holds a press conference recognizing the union of RYDE Racine workers and officially hiring them to be City of Racine employees.
“We were at a moment where the threat of buses not running was real,” Jung said. That could have been a big problem for hundreds if not thousands of people in the Racine area, not to mention the dozens of workers who would be laid off.
Before the pandemic, RYDE Racine was providing 1.2 million rides a year, just shy of 3,300 rides a day; that’s down to about 1,800 per day now as the pandemic continues to rage.
Without the buses, those thousands of riders could struggle to get to work or school or doctor’s appointments or the grocery store.
Jung, bus drivers themselves and a local union leader credited Mayor Cory Mason, as well as City Council President John Tate II, with preventing that crisis.
“There were two things the mayor made very clear,” Jung said. “No. 1: We are going to continue transit service in the City of Racine. And No. 2: We are going to honor workers’ rights.”
Earlier this year, when First Transit sent letters to its 70-plus Racine employees to inform them they were going to be let go Feb. 1, those letters came packaged with another, hand-signed letter from Mason. It assured those workers they would be able to keep their jobs, that the city would hire them, and their union would remain in place.
“We thought it was going to collapse at first, until we saw the mayor the letter wrote,” said Pete Cortez, a bread-winner who is a father of three and grandfather of 14 who has been driving buses in Racine for 12 years. “That calmed everything down.”
Weeks after the letters were sent, the City Council unanimously voted to hire the workers and approve their union. On Tuesday morning, Mason signed those pieces of legislation.
RYDE Racine — formerly The Belle Urban System — has routes through the City of Racine as well as in Sturtevant, Caledonia, North Bay and Mount Pleasant.
