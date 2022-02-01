'We thought it was going to collapse' | How Racine almost shut down its public bus system

RACINE — Since 1883, there has been some form of public transportation in the City of Racine: from buggies to trains to streetcars to now, primarily, buses.

In 2022, that tradition could have come to an end. But it won’t. It’s here to stay.

The company that has operated RYDE Racine since 2010, First Transit, informed the city last year that it was planning on not renewing its contract after First Transit’s parent company sold First Transit to a Swedish investment firm.

That news came out during city Transit Director Trevor Jung’s first week on the job, which he called “A baptism of fire.” The city spent weeks looking for a new private contractor to do the work, but none came forward.

“We were at a moment where the threat of buses not running was real,” Jung said. That could have been a big problem for hundreds if not thousands of people in the Racine area, not to mention the dozens of workers who would be laid off.

Before the pandemic, RYDE Racine was providing 1.2 million rides a year, just shy of 3,300 rides a day; that’s down to about 1,800 per day now as the pandemic continues to rage.

Without the buses, those thousands of riders could struggle to get to work or school or doctor’s appointments or the grocery store.

Jung, bus drivers themselves and a local union leader credited Mayor Cory Mason, as well as City Council President John Tate II, with preventing that crisis.

“There were two things the mayor made very clear,” Jung said. “No. 1: We are going to continue transit service in the City of Racine. And No. 2: We are going to honor workers’ rights.”

Earlier this year, when First Transit sent letters to its 70-plus Racine employees to inform them they were going to be let go Feb. 1, those letters came packaged with another, hand-signed letter from Mason. It assured those workers they would be able to keep their jobs, that the city would hire them, and their union would remain in place.

“We thought it was going to collapse at first, until we saw the mayor the letter wrote,” said Pete Cortez, a bread-winner who is a father of three and grandfather of 14 who has been driving buses in Racine for 12 years. “That calmed everything down.”

Weeks after the letters were sent, the City Council unanimously voted to hire the workers and approve their union. On Tuesday morning, Mason signed those pieces of legislation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.