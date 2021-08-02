 Skip to main content
'We should have been cautious all along' | Racine area businesses have several concerns amid COVID spike
LOCAL BUSINESS

Staying prepared

Audrey Langenfeld, co-owner of Gold Diamond & Design in Downtown Racine, pulls out masks, alcohol wipes and hand sanitizers on Thursday.

 Diana Panuncial

Audrey Langenfeld is glad she didn’t get rid of her stash of masks, alcohol wipes and hand sanitizer.

“They’re a little bit hard to get to,” she said, heading to the back room of her jewelry store — Gold Diamond & Design in Downtown Racine, 402 Main St. — where the boxes were tucked away. Langenfeld didn’t think she’d have to use any of it again soon, but she kept it all just in case COVID-19 cases began to rise again.

And they are rising again, with health leaders hoping the current spike tapers off before reaching the crisis levels that were seen late last year.

In light of new mask requirements in City of Racine-owned buildings and vaccine mandates at some institutions including Ascension Wisconsin, business owners are weighing in on what precautions they may take should COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Wisconsin had been averaging fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases per day through June and the first half of July. By July 29, the seven-day average in new cases had risen to 638 with a single-day total of 1,058 — the highest total in over three months. The state’s overall peak came on Nov. 17, when 7,880 new cases were confirmed in a single day.

However, with the ongoing spike, deaths haven’t jumped — not yet at least. They remain at a statewide average of one or two per day, although spikes in deaths from COVID-19 typically come about at least two weeks after spikes in cases.

Stacks of safety products

Hand sanitizer, alcohol wipes and masks at Gold Diamond & Design.

“We’re very health-conscious,” Langenfeld said of how she’s managing the store.

She has been monitoring the Delta variant. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report the Delta variant has about a 50% higher chance of transmission than the originally tracked strains of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The Delta variant also has been linked to increases in the severity of hospitalizations and fatality rates, too.

“If (the Delta) strain hits hard, we’re going to go back to masks and put up a sign,” Langenfeld said.

According to an internal report from CDC, the delta variant of COVID-19 is as contagious as chickenpox and leads to particularly severe illness. The development came after the CDC advised indoor mask-wearing — even for vaccinated individuals — as communities across the U.S. experience a surge in positive COVID cases. Dr. Tammy Lundstrom, infectious disease specialist and chief medical officer at Trinity Health, joined Cheddar’s Closing Bell to talk about the latest information. "I think the startling new information is that for people who've been vaccinated, there's more virus and the ability to transmit it to others after vaccination is higher than was thought initially," she said about new mask recommendations.

Wary of mandates

When the pandemic first struck, Michael Scamarcia, owner of Douglas Avenue Diner in Caledonia, hung up plastic curtains between the restaurant’s booths, required masks of his employees and the customers, and even took the temperature of anyone who came in.

Though the masks are off and there are no temperature checks taking place, the curtains are still up in the 1950s-themed diner over a year later.

“We never took them down. I anticipated there would be a second wave,” Scamarcia said.

Scamarcia said he’s observed that most everyone seems to be in a state of confusion on the need to wear masks when they’ve already been vaccinated. “We’re all looking for some guidance. … We’re taking a ‘wait and see’ approach.”

“We need to get our act together, some way, somehow,” he said.

Scamarcia’s main concern is whether the government will start mandating vaccinations against COVID-19.

Under Jacobson v. Massachusetts — a 1902 court case in which a local pastor refused to get vaccinated during a smallpox outbreak and therefore was fined — it was established that vaccines can be mandated for the “common good.”

Douglas Avenue Diner booths

Family members offer their orders at Douglas Avenue Diner, 5121 Douglas Ave., on Friday. Plastic curtains separate the booths inside the diner as a safety precaution from COVID-19.

Under this case, state and local governments — but not necessarily the federal government — can mandate vaccines for nearly all of its residents.

Still, this remains contested. Conservative-led efforts in Wisconsin’s legislature have aimed to ban “vaccine passports” and restrict government entities from requiring people to be vaccinated, but these haven’t been put into law. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has indicated he would likely veto such moves anyway. Vaccine mandates have been banned to varying degrees in at least a half-dozen states.

Scamarcia noted less than half of Racine County’s population is fully vaccinated — approximately 48.1%, according to state data — but he doesn’t like the idea of requiring his customers to show proof of vaccination to let them dine in.

“It would create a massive backlash … I don’t want to police that,” he said. “If I have to start asking, it affects our business.”

Remaining diligent

Jane's Hallmark Shop, formerly Linda's wearing masks

Ann Marie Singleton, employee at Jane's Hallmark Shop (Formerly Linda's), 5630 Washington Ave, Suite 9, checks out a customer in this file photo from January. The shop's capacity limit until Monday was 10 customers; it will stay that way, said manager Liz Lewis. "We like it at 10," Lewis said. "We want to keep everyone safe." 

Liz Lewis, manager of Jane’s Hallmark Shop in Mount Pleasant, said the franchise owner of her store requires his employees to wear masks, but it’s optional for customers.

From her observations, she has seen more customers walk in wearing masks these days than in the spring, and it could be attributed to the spike in cases, she said.

“We didn’t ease up on it at all,” Lewis said of being mindful of COVID-19 precautions. Her customers seem to be on the same page, she added; during a recent event held in the store, customers were keeping a 6-foot distance.

“I’m not sure if it’s a setback, but we just have to be cautious,” Lewis said. “We should have been cautious all along.”

Kortendick Ace Hardware, 3806 Douglas Ave., dropped its mask requirement in May after Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines at the time stated they were not needed for those fully vaccinated.

Like many other businesses, Kortendick Ace went by what its customers were comfortable with — and that was giving them the option to not wear masks. Employees had that option, too. They still do.

“Honestly, if we have to put masks on, we will, but we’re not going to mandate it right now,” said Pam Kortendick, marketing manager. “We’ll follow what the guidelines say.”

Kortendick Ace Hardware plexiglass

Anastasia Salazar, employee at Kortendick Ace Hardware at 3806 Douglas Ave., checks out a customer in this file photo from May. Laura Abbott, store manager in training, said the employees follow what makes customers comfortable. If customers ask the employees to put a mask on while they're interacting, they'll do it, Abbott said.

Other safety precautions — plexiglass at the registers, social distancing and having hand sanitizer at the ready — are still in place, Kortendick said.

Langenfeld said she’s worried the concerns over COVID-19 will affect traditional festivities in Downtown Racine, like First Fridays or Party on the Pavement, which bring customers into downtown shops and bring the community together.

On a larger scale, Langenfeld said she doesn’t know if the concerns will eventually transition into another shutdown.

“We don’t know what to expect. It hit us hard,” Langenfeld said. “We’re making a comeback — not 100%, but we’re heading that way.”

If the city is shut down again, Langenfeld said, “at least we have the foresight to know what’s coming.”

"We're making a comeback — not 100%, but we're heading that way." 

Audrey Langenfeld, Gold Diamond & Design co-owner

Quote
