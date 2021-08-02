'We should have been cautious all along' | Racine area businesses have several concerns amid COVID spike

Wisconsin had been averaging fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases per day through June and the first half of July. By July 29, the seven-day average in new cases had risen to 638 with a single-day total of 1,058 — the highest total in over three months. The state’s overall peak came on Nov. 17, when 7,880 new cases were confirmed in a single day.

However, with the ongoing spike, deaths haven’t jumped — not yet at least. They remain at a statewide average of one or two per day, although spikes in deaths from COVID-19 typically come about at least two weeks after spikes in cases.

“We’re very health-conscious,” Langenfeld said of how she’s managing the store.

She has been monitoring the Delta variant. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report the Delta variant has about a 50% higher chance of transmission than the originally tracked strains of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The Delta variant also has been linked to increases in the severity of hospitalizations and fatality rates, too.

“If (the Delta) strain hits hard, we’re going to go back to masks and put up a sign,” Langenfeld said.

Wary of mandates