RACINE — For the past 15 years, Cyndi Wentland of Riverton, Utah, has driven nearly 1,500 miles to say three words that, to her, are a lifeline.
“We remember them.”
Since Wentland’s son, Daniel, was killed in a traffic accident in Raymond in 1994, the Union Grove native has attended The Compassionate Friends Annual Balloon Release In Remembrance of Our Children. Wentland moved to Riverton, a suburb of Salt Lake City, in 2004.
But just how far has Wentland, 71, gone to remember her son?
A two-way trip for the past 15 years, 45,000 miles is almost enough to fly around the equator — twice.If you lined up $1 dollar bills end to end for 45,000 miles, you’d have $464,364,821. While past years’ events have featured a balloon launch, this year’s event at Ascension All Saints Hospital featured a more environmentally friendly bubble release instead.
“This program was a godsend,” Wentland said at Tuesday’s event. “For me, probably life-saving.”
The group of families that have lost a child provides support in the months and years following the individual tragedies, only from the perspective of other families in the same situation.
Diane Beck, the director of Southeastern Wisconsin Compassionate Friends, is the mother of Berit Beck, the 18-year-old Sturtevant girl who was murdered in 1990 and whose case took decades for authorities to solve.
“It makes you feel worth something,” Wentland said.
“If me showing up can help somebody else to think ‘OK, this woman has been at this for 25 years and she still comes and it’s still something that she feels strongly about,’ hopefully along the way it will help somebody else know that as time goes by it gets better, but it’s still there.”
‘You’re not the only one’
Wentland said the moment when the balloons launch — or bubbles in this year’s case — empowers her as she looks at them take flight.
“You look, and you’re like, ‘You’re not the only one.’ ”
The day also is important for Wendy Healy, who was at the event along with her “grandson,” 4-year-old Meritt Petkunas.
Merritt is named in honor of Wendy Healy’s son Merritt, who was 20 when he was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident. Merritt Healy’s best friend, Joe Petkunas, was with him the night he died in 2007 and named his son after his friend.
Merritt “has a brother, too, and I get to be a grandma to him as well, otherwise I wouldn’t have had grandchildren ever,” Wendy Healy said. “As soon as his fiancee got pregnant, he said, ‘She’s having a boy, and we’re naming him Meritt.’ I said, ‘You don’t know if it’s a boy or a girl, and you don’t know if Courtney (Joe’s wife) wants to name him Meritt.’ ”
Confidently, Joe replied: “We’re naming him Merritt.”
‘It never goes away’
Beck said she has been part of the support group for about 29 years.
Through the years, she has met many parents and families who have lost loved ones.
“Sometimes I get the calls early on from a family member or a parent,” Beck said.
“They wonder if they are going to be better next month: ‘Am I going to be myself again?’ ” Beck said. “You are never going to be the person you were. Life has changed. It’s a journey … it takes time. It’s not an easy journey.”
While the group meets monthly, others come back just for the annual event.
When you lose someone, “it never goes away. It’s something you have to accept and live with the rest of your life,” Beck said.
The support group meets at 7 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month at Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St., in the lower level Racine Room.
Bubbles Release In Remembrance of Our Children
Members of The Compassionate Friends chapter in Racine released bubbles outside All Saints Hospital, Tuesday evening. The group meets on the last Tuesday of every month in the Racine Room of the Hospital.
