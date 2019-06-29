RACINE — For the second year, the friends and family of Donte Shannon, who was 26 when two Racine Police officers fatally shot him last January, held his birthday party without him there.
“A year and a half later, we still celebrating him, we still loving him,” Shannon’s father, Nakia Shannon, said. “We’re still out here and we’re still standing for him. His family is missing him more than ever.”
The through line among all of Donte Shannon’s friends and family is that they feel they should still honor his memory because he would be there if he was alive.
Dozens showed up to the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St., on Saturday afternoon to join in a feast in Shannon’s memory. What would have been his 28th birthday was celebrated amidst another period of mourning, one day after the funeral of Ty’ Rese West, the 18-year-old who was shot and killed by Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese early on June 15.
Police and the state Department of Justice, in the months following the Shannon shooting, concluded that Shannon pointed a gun at officers following a foot chase. But the West shooting remains shrouded in mystery, and for some of the Shannon family, West’s shooting has reopened the wound left by the 2018 incident.
“It keeps happening,” Nakia Shannon said. “It started once — that was with my son. Then it happened a year later. People won’t stop doing something unless you show them you can’t get away with it.”
Mount Pleasant police say West had a gun, and the DOJ says a gun was recovered from the scene, but investigators have not released key details such as whether West pointed the gun at Giese or if he drew it. The DOJ has denied The Journal Times’ open-records request for any available audio, video and narrative reports available of West’s interaction with police on June 15.
In such a tough period, Vivian Johnson, Donte Shannon’s mother, said she has bonded with Monique West, Ty’ Rese West’s mother.
“We became pretty close,” Johnson said. “We definitely got to stick together. I just want justice.”
More than his mistakes
Those who knew Donte Shannon remember him as a fun-loving, goofy guy who cared deeply for his family.
“Of course he had his times when he was in trouble or did things he shouldn’t do, but everybody makes mistakes,” said Tazaneya Shannon, 19, Donte Shannon’s sister.
Laquasha Ivory, Donte Shannon’s fiancée, said “he’s going to have a party every single year.”
Johnson said she will celebrate her son’s life until the day she dies and that she is especially looking to Donte Shannon’s golden birthday in two years.