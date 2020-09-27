'We’re here to stay': Jacob Blake rally attendees gather for 24 hours in Kenosha park

Planned activities included a cookout, music from a live band, DJs, a line dance, Target product giveaways, yoga, guided meditation, painting and more. Rally attendees pitched several tents Sunday in anticipation of sleeping there overnight.

'We’re going to be relentless'

Justin Blake, Jacob’s uncle, also was a rally organizer. He said that he’s in charge of making sure the Blake family is interlocked with organizations and citizens of Kenosha.

“Their police officers are not acting on their behalf,” he said. “We’re going to be relentless.”

Justin Blake said the 24-hour rally was his idea: “I try to come up with creative things. We had a block party; what’s next that we can keep people interested about the story about little Jake and how he needs justice? We’re pulling all the stops out.”

Additionally, the Blake family is planning on hosting a march from Kenosha to Milwaukee on Oct. 20.

“We’re going to keep doing things,” Justin Blake said. “We need unity around the red, black and green and we need a concept of pulling everybody together. We need to agree to disagree and keep things moving. This isn’t just about little Jake. This is about all the little Jakes around the nation, around the world."