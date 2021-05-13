Watch Now: 'We’re gonna be protected!' | Racine girl among first preteens in Wisconsin to be vaccinated against COVID

No ID and no payment needed

The City of Racine is providing first-dose vaccines from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday this week at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, to any unvaccinated Wisconsinite ages 16 and up. No appointment is needed.

Bus rides are free when patrons tell the driver they are going to get vaccinated. Bus routes 1 and 3 stop in front of the MLK center.

Those who are vaccinated those days would then be required come back to the MLK Center for the second dose on Friday, June 4, or Saturday, June 5, again between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.