'We’re building a house for people' | Racine high school students construct a new Habitat for Humanity home

MOUNT PLEASANT — Rashawn Cobb couldn’t stop smiling when he heard the news: that the home he and his Case High School classmates helped construct was for Racine Habitat for Humanity.

He felt overjoyed to know their labor would help a local family. “We’re building a house for people,” said Cobb, a junior. “We’ve never done anything like this, and for us to get the chance and show how good at working we are is amazing.”

The pilot project is a new partnership this year between Habitat for Humanity and the Racine Unified School District.

The idea came about last summer during a conversation between Grant Buenger, Racine Habitat for Humanity executive director, and Alex DeBaker, Racine Academies executive director. It was brought to life over the ensuing months, and students began hands-on work in February.

About 120 construction pathway students at Case, Horlick and Park high schools were involved. Students at each school built interior walls for three separate houses. Habitat supplied the materials, and students provided the labor over the last few months.

“It’s like the perfect marriage of what we’re trying to accomplish,” DeBaker said. “Students are learning a ton and applying all these skills, so they’re walking away with a set of skills that gives them that competitive advantage over their peers, and it’s very rewarding. They’re going to walk away feeling good about themselves.”

Buenger called the partnership a win-win because Habitat receives work that puts the organization ahead of schedule, and high-schoolers receive real-world experience by helping address a community challenge.

“I think it’s a great picture of what it looks like when everybody is willing to come around the same cause and work toward a common goal,” Buenger said.

Buenger inspected the interior walls earlier this month and was pleased with the results. He wasn’t sure how the project would turn out, but so far it has gone well.

“You talk about an idea and you try something new and you’re hopeful, but you’re never sure exactly how it’s going to go,” Buenger said. “To see that it’s working the way that we had hoped and is going to go well is really exciting. I like the idea that there’s a portion of a house inside of a construction lab at Case that’s then going to be transported to the construction site in a few weeks.”

Indeed, the interior walls will be installed next month at the home site. Cobb is one of several students planning to help with installation.

“When (our teacher) told us that we could go help them put up the walls for the new house, that honestly felt even better,” Cobb said.

Families have not been selected yet for the three Habitat homes. Once they are chosen, Buenger said families will likely move into the houses this winter.

Buenger enjoyed collaborating with RUSD and aims to do more.

“I’d love this to be a thing we do every year, and I hope it expands in some way to give the students more opportunity to increase our capacity to serve more families in Racine,” Buenger said.

DeBaker agreed, saying he hopes the school district can sponsor a Habitat house at some point.

Cobb also wants to do similar projects as a senior.

“To be able to do a lot more stuff for Habitat would be amazing,” Cobb said.

Cobb is interested in masonry and welding and said the project prepared him to work at a construction site. He said it was rewarding “to build a house for somebody who also could be one of our neighbors.”

Junior Michael Blommel agreed, saying “it feels better to know that you’re actually helping” community members.

In addition to assisting residents, Case students enjoyed working together to build the house.

“Working with these guys, it’s a family,” Cobb said. “We argue, obviously, that’s just how it is, but we’ll also congratulate each other.”

Sophomore Erick Felix concurred. “We feel like brothers."

Upon completing the home construction, Case students wrote their names above an interior doorway, ensuring they left their mark.

