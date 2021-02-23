'We’re asking for a few weeks' | Teachers want reopening delayed; RUSD says it's listening to CDC

“Remote teaching is not going to be much different than what they’re doing now,” replied Chief Academic Officer Rosalie Daca, adding that she did not think a full day of preparation would be necessary.

“That’s an interesting perspective,” Barbian countered.

School Board Member Dr. Mike Frontier asked why the district did not plan to offer COVID testing at its schools as schools in some other states had done. Granger said that the CRCHD did not recommend it.

Inconsistent reports of communication

Barbian said she had received complaints from multiple teachers and parents, saying they did not know what the specific safety rules and protocols were for their school buildings, such as who would be responsible for disinfecting certain surfaces and what the protocols surrounding eating lunch will be.

Superintendent Eric Gallien expressed frustration that central office staff and principals had spent so much time working on those protocols and communicating them to staff members, only to hear that School Board members think that work hasn’t been completed.